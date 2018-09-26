Home Cities Chennai

How can i prep my pet for the long travel in flights

Very young puppies, old and sick dogs and certain short nosed breeds are not good candidates for travel. Make sure your dog is medically fit to fly.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Srividhya S
Express News Service

I’m relocating to the US and plan to take my four-year-old Inde with me. Is there any travel precaution I should take? How do I get my pet ready for the long journey? – Shipra

Hi,

Very young puppies, old and sick dogs and certain short nosed breeds are not good candidates for travel. Make sure your dog is medically fit to fly. Your dog can travel either as accompanied excess baggage where in he can be checked in as your excess baggage and he travels in the same flight as you. This is relatively an easier option. Talk to a pet-friendly airline well in advance to book your dog’s trip along with you. Another option is where he travels in the cargo as animal freight.

This option will have a longer duration of travel. Either ways the dog will have to stay in the crate for long hours. Hence, the crates used for such travels have specifications issued by the International Air Transport Association depending on the size of the dog. Make sure you purchase the crate of the right size and specification.

Crate train your dog in advance and encourage him to stay inside crate for extended periods as part of the training. Get him used to being moved around when inside the crate so that he doesn’t panic or react adversely when moved around by the airline staff during transit. You can add possible noises to get him used the commotion and noise in the airport.

Make sure he feels comfortable and safe inside the crate.
Every country will have certain mandatory requirements including micro-chipping the dog, travel health certificates from the vets, vaccinations months in advance to be given and other formalities to be done before the travel. Make sure all these pre-requisites are in place. Regularly consult with the vet for the upkeep of his health before travel.

If you are worried about him being nervous during the flight, talk to the vet on your options for calming supplements or pacifiers for the flight. All the best for your travel!

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh