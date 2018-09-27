Home Cities Chennai

A safe stretch for your hamstring muscles

Kneel down on your mat with your feet pointing back. (You may place a folded mat under your knees).

Published: 27th September 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Anshu Vyas Seetharaman
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Steps: Kneel down on your mat with your feet pointing back. (You may place a folded mat under your knees). Next extend one leg forward and place the foot on the heel. Dorsi flex your ankle joint so your toes point towards the extended knee. Place your hands on the floor on either side of the knee and lower your face towards the knee joint. You may point your forehead, nose or chin to the knee. Inhale as you lengthen into your back and exhale as you pull your belly button in and lower your head down.

Benefits: This is a good and safe stretch for the hamstring muscles in the back of the thigh.
(Holding the big toe and pulling towards you also stretches the calf muscle).
Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru.

