Astra Missile test-fired by IAF from Su-30 aircraft

CHENNAI: Astra, the indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), was successfully test fired by Indian Air Force (IAF) from Su-30 aircraft, on Wednesday from Air Force Station, Kalaikunda in West Bengal. The missile successfully engaged a manoeuvring target with high precision meeting the mission objectives.

In a series of trials held to date, Astra has been launched in the complete Su-30 flight envelope. The flight test assumes significance as it was part of the series of final pre-induction trials. Astra is the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than 20 developmental trials, a defence release said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the efforts of IAF, DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission and said India had attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.

