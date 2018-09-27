Home Cities Chennai

Astra Missile test-fired by IAF from Su-30 aircraft

Astra is  the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than 20 developmental trials, a defence release said.

Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile Astra | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Astra, the indigenously developed Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), was successfully test fired by Indian Air Force (IAF) from Su-30 aircraft, on Wednesday from Air Force Station, Kalaikunda in West Bengal. The missile successfully engaged a manoeuvring target with high precision meeting the mission objectives.

In a series of trials held to date, Astra has been launched in the complete Su-30 flight envelope. The flight test assumes significance as it was part of the series of final pre-induction trials. Astra is  the best in class weapon system and has undergone more than 20 developmental trials, a defence release said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the efforts of IAF, DRDO and associated team members involved in the mission and said India had attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of advanced weapon systems.

