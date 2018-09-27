Governor Banwarilal Purohit releases book on India-Pak relations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit released a book titled ‘The Strategy Trap-India And Pakistan Under The Nuclear Shadow”, written by Lt General Prakash Menon, at a function held by Wisdom Tree and Takshashila Institution, at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “ The book seeks to analyse the prevailing military situation in the Indian subcontinent with specific reference to the defence capabilities of India and Pakistan over whom hovers a nuclear shadow. The various options available to both countries to resolve the problems that appear intractable have been beautifully covered in the book,” a Raj Bhavan release quoting the Governor said.

“The various chapters focus on a variety of issues that provide us with an insight onto the global scenario with regard to nuclear capabilities. In the book, the author explains the need for co-operation and the need to avoid confrontation. Books such as these written by military experts like Lt General Prakash Menon help to achieve a better understanding of the complex road ahead,” he said.

Lt General Prakash Menon, Lt General P R Shankhar, Prof. Gopalji Malviya were among those present on the occasion.