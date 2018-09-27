Home Cities Chennai

Healthier oil for the ‘Farmily’

Workers unload sesame seeds into large 400-kg oil mills and begin grinding the seeds.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Workers unload sesame seeds into large 400-kg oil mills and begin grinding the seeds. The wooden mortar begins to spin slowly while the wooden pestle stays still. Around 20 minutes later, oil begins bubbling and pouring out of a small tap in the side of the mill, into a large pot.

This is the scene at Farmily’s storefront and factory in Purasaivakkam, where they sell and make fresh, cold-pressed oil. It was opened in June last year and is run by Sri Sasi Rekha, an entrepreneur who recently won the Best Entrant award in the Food and Beverages category in Homepreneur Awards, Suyasakthi Virudhugal.

Workers grind 16 kg of seeds for 45 minutes to an hour to make six litres of cold-pressed oil  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

“I started this factory after the Jallikattu protest last year. My husband and I decided to take up seven things to be healthier, and eating better was an important part of that,” she said. Sasi Rekha manages the day-to-day operations, while her husband oversees the purchase of seeds and marketing.

The couple buys sesame, groundnuts and coconuts in bulk and grinds 16-kg of seed in their two mills for an hour to an hour and a half. They do this a dozen times daily, and produce around  six litres of cold-pressed oil per session. The mortar and pestle used by them are made from walnut wood, which was used by our ancestors in making oil.

Because the oil is cold-pressed, it is pure, has a higher viscosity and retains most of the nutrients that would have been boiled away if they used a steel mill.

“My sister and brother-in-law are doctors, and they feel this is a healthier choice. I buy the seeds and grind it here. It is more convenient for me because you are forced to buy seeds in bulk, and I cannot store that in my house,” said Vijay N, a customer who has visited the shop since its inception. Farmily allows customers to bring their own seeds and grind them, as many have farms that produce such seeds, according to Sasi Rekha.

Once the oil is extracted from the seeds, the remaining cake still has some amounts of oil. Sasi Rekha said that their waste cakes have 10 per cent more oil than waste from steel mills, which extract every last drop from the seeds. These cakes are sold to the Karumari Mathamman Charitable Trust, a ghoshala and animal shelter to feed the cattle. “The cakes are fed to milking cows, as it helps them produce milk easier. These cakes have more oil and are much better for the cattle when compared to the ones we get from steel mills. We have 15 milking cows, and we find that giving them this food helps them produce more milk,” said Puroshakumar Rao, a worker with the ghoshala.

In an effort to discourage the use of plastic, Sasi Rekha offers `10 discount for customers who bring their own containers to transport the oil. Farmily also has a home delivery service and sells a variety of other products like asafoetida made from wheat, ground wheat, turmeric powder and turmeric facial masks, as well as kelvaragu and thinnai biscuits made from raw sugar.

They also sell peppercorns grown on their farm in Kodaikanal. Her two sons have a spoonful of sesame oil every morning, as it helps bone growth, and although they used to complain of the taste, she said that they now appreciate and prefer the oils their mother produces. For details, call 7299142288/99 or 26622500

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
healthy oil sesame seeds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours