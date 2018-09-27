Southern Rlys hospital wins award for quality education and training

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital at Perambur was conferred with a shield and citation under “NBE Scroll of Honour for Teaching Institutions” category for the year 2014 by the National Board of Examinations for its outstanding commitment towards preserving the highest standards in higher medical education, clinical research and training.

The Shield and citation was received by Dr V Nirmala Devi, MD, Railway Hospital, Perambur, from the vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, during the 19th Convocation of the National Board of Examinations held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on 21st September.

The Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital is a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital with a daily outpatient attendance of about 1200 patients. It is a referral hospital that caters to patients from all over the country. This teaching hospital has been partners with the National Board of Examinations since 1984, and postgraduate students are well-equipped to observe the highest standards of patient care.

Since the inception of the Diplomate of National Board programme in 1984, more than 500 postgraduates have graduated from this institution.

Jack of all trades

The school offers postgraduate courses in general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesiology, cardiology, otolaryngology and more