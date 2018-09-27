Home Cities Chennai

Southern Rlys hospital wins award for quality education and training

Since the inception of the Diplomate of National Board programme in 1984, more than 500 postgraduates have graduated from this institution.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

The multi-speciality hospital in Perambur sees 1,200 outpateints daily

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital at Perambur was conferred with a shield and citation under “NBE Scroll of Honour for Teaching Institutions” category for the year 2014 by the National Board of Examinations for its outstanding commitment towards preserving the highest standards in higher medical education, clinical research and training.

The Shield and citation was received by Dr V Nirmala Devi, MD, Railway Hospital, Perambur, from the vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, during the 19th Convocation of the National Board of Examinations held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on 21st September.

The Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital is a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital with a daily outpatient attendance of about 1200 patients. It is a referral hospital that caters to patients from all over the country.  This teaching hospital has been partners with the National Board of Examinations since 1984, and postgraduate students are well-equipped to observe the highest standards of patient care.

Since the inception of the Diplomate of National Board programme in 1984, more than 500 postgraduates have graduated from this institution.

Jack of all trades
The school offers postgraduate courses in general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, anaesthesiology, cardiology, otolaryngology and more

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railway Headquarters Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours