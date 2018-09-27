Supermarket owner kidnapped and released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old owner of a supermarket who was allegedly kidnapped from Kancheepuram on Tuesday night and held captive for about five hours, was released in Tiruvannamalai early on Wednesday morning.

Fazool Rahman (65) of Thiruvengadam in Kancheepuram owns a supermarket in Raja Veethi at Mettu Street. On Tuesday around 11 pm, Fazool was returning home after closing the shop. When he was riding his two-wheeler on Gandhi Road, a car overtook him and stopped. Fazool slipped and fell on the road. Five men got down from the car and at knife-point kidnapped him, said an officer.

After an hour, the gang made a call to Fazool’s son Jalaludeen demanding `50 lakh as ransom. The information was passed on to police control room and three special teams were formed to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, another call was made to Jalaludeen and it was traced by the cyber team. Sensing that it had been surrounded by police, the gang dropped Fazool near Dusi village in Tiruvannamalai district around 4 am and escaped. A hunt is on to nab the gang.