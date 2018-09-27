Home Cities Chennai

V-C plants 300 saplings on Dr MGR Med Univ campus

About 300 saplings were planted on the campus of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University under the tree plantation programme on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 300 saplings were planted on the campus of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University under the tree plantation programme on Wednesday. According to a release, the saplings were planted by Dr S Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

About 300 various kinds of saplings including herbal plants -  aaduthodai, nilavembu, ilupai, punai, pupil, banyan and vilvam - were planted on the campus. Flower plants such as hibiscus, rose and night queen were also planted.

The saplings were donated by the Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College. Professor Himeswari of the college, Mathivaanan, secretary, Aakam Green Foundation, Dr Kabilan, head of Siddha Department and students of the Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College were also present.

