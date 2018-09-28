Thangamani pushes for funds to launch two substations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Electricity minister P Thangamani who met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday in New Delhi requested him to quicken the process of fund transfer from Asian Development Bank (ADB) to the State government for construction of two new substations in Tamil Nadu. T

he Union power ministry had cleared the proposal for financial assistance of US$ 500 million from ADB under Chennai - Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project to set up a 765 kV substation at Virudhunagar and a 400 kV substation at Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district.

In the 2018-19 policy note of Tangedco, it was mentioned that the bid documents for both the substations are under preparation in consultation with ADB.