Stalled civic work completed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In response to an article ‘Civic body’s vendetta delays sewage pipe work’ published in Express on September 25, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in a statement said that Metro Water 124 area office received the road cut permission letter on September 25 from the Chennai Corporation following which renewal work of the damaged underground sewage pipe will be completed the same day.

“Last year, a sewage pipe was laid from north Mylapore to Adyar sewage pumping station through VC Garden Street and Alamelumangapuram. Water connections of houses along these streets were affected. This was immediately restored. Six months ago, as roads were re-laid connections were damaged again. Based on the resident’s application, we have completed the repair works,” said the statement.

The resident of Alamelumanga Puram who had emailed Express about the issue confirmed that the repair works was carried out and completed on September 26.