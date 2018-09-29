Students pen their thoughts on gender portrayal in media

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Over 300 students participated in an essay contest titled ‘Gender Portrayal in Media and Entertainment’ organised by the United States Consulate in association with The New Indian Express (TNIE). Six students were declared winners while other participants were honoured with participation certificates at an event on Friday.

The US Consulate General, Robert Burgess, and Indraneel Das, resident editor of TNIE gave away the prizes. Amrita Jeremiah, a second year English Literature student from Madras Christian College bagged the first place, the second prize went to V Bhuvana Sri from Guru Nanak College and Shivangi K Sundaram from MOP Vaishnav College came third.

Kathleen Hosie, US Consulate General Chennai’s spokesperson, moderated a panel discussion on the same theme in the presence of 153 audience members. Sudhir Srinivasan, Entertainment Editor, TNIE and Sindhuja Parthasarathy, independent photojournalist, were part of the panel discussion.