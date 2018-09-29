Home Cities Chennai

Students pen their thoughts on gender portrayal in media

The US Consulate General, Robert Burgess, and Indraneel Das, resident editor of TNIE gave away the prizes.

Published: 29th September 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The US Consulate General, Robert Burgess (left), and Indraneel Das, resident editor of TNIE (centre) gave away the prizes Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Over 300 students participated in an essay contest titled ‘Gender Portrayal in Media and Entertainment’ organised by the United States Consulate in association with The New Indian Express (TNIE). Six students were declared winners while other participants were honoured with participation certificates at an event on Friday.

The US Consulate General, Robert Burgess, and Indraneel Das, resident editor of TNIE gave away the prizes. Amrita Jeremiah, a second year English Literature student from Madras Christian College bagged the first place, the second prize went to V Bhuvana Sri from Guru Nanak College and Shivangi K Sundaram from MOP Vaishnav College came third.

Kathleen Hosie, US Consulate General Chennai’s spokesperson, moderated a panel discussion on the same theme in the presence of 153 audience members.  Sudhir Srinivasan, Entertainment Editor, TNIE and Sindhuja Parthasarathy, independent photojournalist, were part of the panel discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gender Portrayal in Media and Entertainment United States Consulate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai