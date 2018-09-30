Apply and pay fees online from October 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:You can apply and pay for your driving licence online from October 1. A transport department release said the public can also apply for their learner’s licence on www.parivahan.gov.in/parivahan.

Since March 2017, regional transport offices across the State have digitised the licensing process and the State government said the move to enable online applications and payments will further benefit the public.

Applicants can pay the fee with their debit/credit cards, e-banking services or pay the sum in the nearest State Bank of India branch and produce the receipt at the RTO.

Vehicle owners have been able to pay their registration fees and road tax online since 2012. From October 1, they will also be able to complete tasks such as name transfer online, the release said.

