Building independence-one life skill at a time

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2017, a community of close-knit parents came together to provide their children with a means to educate and train themselves. After discussing among themselves, looking at institutions across the country, and understanding the individual needs of the children, the Canbridge Academy was formed in June, 2018. This institution, which follows an educational structure similar to that of a college, was formed for young adults with autism. According to Kavitha Krishnamoorthy, one of the founding members of the academy, traditional and mainstream educational institutions are not easily accessible for adults with autism due to rigid systems and inflexible teaching methodology.

Canbridge Academy hopes to give adults with autism a space to build skills and to help them socialise and express themselves. Currently, students are learning weaving, cooking, and arts. “At this stage, it is important for young adults to build skills. When they are busy and are learning at their own pace, other issues — be it hyperactiveness, anxiety, or depression — are brought down,” she explained.

Beena Prithiveeraj, whose 23-year-old son Ahed studies at Canbridge, finds this as a chance for her son to learn independently. “The academy is a street away from my house, so he can walk to it on his own,” she said. The adaptive and flexible teaching and learning structure at Canbridge fits perfectly with her son’s needs, said Beena. She sees a productive and responsible young man in her son, and a sense of individualism that was not present before.

“We try to have a balance of what is important to the student and what is important for them,” said Kavitha. Through their current curriculum, Kavitha hopes that students can not only learn skills and have a routine, but also benefit from the work’s therapeutic effects. “The learning environment in traditional educational institutions needs to be friendly towards students with autism. Children need to be taught how to modify their behaviour while interacting with students with autism. Teaching methodology has to be different,” said Ranjana. Making special education a compulsory part of teacher training and B.Ed courses will equip teachers better, said Beena.

Through these small steps, Canbridge hopes to introduce more courses in the long-term. But for now, they are looking at smaller goals. “Adults with autism take time, but are very adept once they pick up a skill. Say one of our students learns to stock shelves. This way, he can be employed at a grocery store. He may not be able to socialise with customers and may require a superior to tell him what to do, but he will live independently. This is what we are working towards,” said Kavitha.