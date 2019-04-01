Just 32 per cent of government doctors make it to PG rank list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rank list for the post graduate medical seat admissions, released by the selection panel of the Directorate of Medical Education on Saturday, showed that 68 per cent of non-service candidates made it to the rank list while service doctors are 32 per cent, even after providing incentive marks to the doctors who have worked in remote, difficult, and rural areas.

As per the rank list, of the total 6,394 doctors in the rank list for PG medical admissions, 4,360 are non-service doctors and 2,034 service doctors.

The data for the PG medical degree admissions rank list also showed that in the 1 to 500 ranks, there are 106 service doctors, in 501 to 1,000 there are 101, in 1001 to 1,500 there are 107, in 1,501 to 2,000 there are 127, in 2001 to 2,500 there are 120, in 2,501 to 3,000 there are 150 and in above 3,000 rank, there are 1,117 service doctors.

Meanwhile, the number of non-service doctors is high. In 1 to500 ranks, there are 394 doctors, in 501 to1,000 there are 399 candidates, 1001 to 1,500 there are 393, in 1,501 to 2,000 there are 372 doctors, in 2001 to 2,500 there are 380, in 2,501 to 3,000 there are 350 and above 3,000 rank, there are 2,070 non-service doctors.

The service doctors were given incentive marks based on the geographical areas they worked. The government constituted the committee under the chairmanship of retired High Court Judge A Selvam last year for identifying remote, difficult and rural areas.

Speaking to Express, Dr J Kathirvel, secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association, said that going by the analysis of the rank lists released, across India there is a possibility of only 10-12 per cent of service candidates getting admissions to the total number of government seats available. In the State also, only meagre service doctors would get seats. The 50 per cent reservation for government service doctors is the only solution”.

“Because of heavy work load doctors don’t have time to prepare for NEET. After seeing the rank list released by the selection committee, many doctors are even thinking whether they should continue in the government service,” Kathirvel added. In 2017-2018, PG medical course admission were conducted, based on the Medical Council of India’s Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2000, and State’s reservation rules were quashed.