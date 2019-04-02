Congress and DMK betrayed people, will be sidelined: Chennai South MP Dr J Jayavardhan

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dr J Jayavardhan, sitting MP of South Chennai parliamentary constituency which had turned many illustrious leaders to the Lok Sabha in the past, is seeking the people’s mandate for a second term. When he contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he was the youngest among the candidates - just 26 years old and he is the son of Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and belongs to fishermen community. Excerpts from the interview with the soft-spoken Jayavardhan:

Q: What have you done to the constituency to seek a mandate for a second term?

A: Due to my efforts, funds were sanctioned and many projects were completed. For example, all railway stations in my constituency have been sanctioned foot-over bridges.

For the preservation of Pallikaranai Marshland which was affected by the Perungudi dumping yard, solid waste management project worth Rs 1,200 crore has been initiated. Besides, flood prevention works were going on at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore with German assistance apart from Tamil Nadu PWD works being carried out at cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

Q: Your constituency has sizeable fishermen population. What have you done for them?

A: The people of Uroor Alcot Kuppam have been asking for a sewage line for such a long time. Now works were on to lay sewage lines. For construction of community hall in Nochikuppam, I have allotted Rs 60 lakh and the works are on. I have been reviewing the ongoing infrastructure works in every fishing hamlet in my constituency. I have raised calling attention motion several times with regard to the release of fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy.

Q: Do you think you will win this election since there is an anti-incumbency mood among the people ?

A: The people of our State know clearly that the Congress and its partner DMK had betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu on many issues. In 2014, Tamil Nadu people gave them a zero in Lok Sabha elections and this time too, the people would sideline these parties.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Q: What do you promise for the people ?

A: I will implement more long term projects for water management, solid waste management, traffic management etc.,

Q : There is a complaint that you did not meet the people of your constituency frequently?

A : I have walked each and every street of Mylapore with R Natraj, MLA to know the grievances of the people. Similarly, I had criss-crossed T Nagar with MLA Satyanarayanan. During my visits, I took note of people’s grievances and earnestly tried to resolve them. I also visited many areas with officials from key departments.