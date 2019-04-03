Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Twin Bridges of despair

Completion of flyovers at Velachery further delayed by six months as commuters suffer.

Published: 03rd April 2019

The flyovers are proposed to have two lanes and be unidirectional

By KV Navya
CHENNAI: The completion of Velachery bridge construction seems like a distant dream now, as official sources from the State Highways department confirmed to CE that it will be five to six more months before the work is completed. The department is still battling land acquisition issues. It may be noted that similar promises to complete the bridge within six months were made in August 2018.  

At an estimated cost of Rs 92 crore, the twin flyovers were planned by the State Highways department in 2015 to provide a smooth passage to commuters on Velachery Main Road, Velachery Bypass Road, Taramani Link Road and GST Road. However, land acquisition near the Vijayanagar junction, change of design due to Metro Water pipeline on the Bypass Road and shifting electricity lines have delayed the project.

“We will mostly acquire the land and begin work within a month. The landowners are having a dispute among themselves, hence delaying our project. Once we get the land, we will try to finish it as soon as possible,” said an official from the Metro wing of the State Highways department.

While one flyover will start at Velachery Bypass Road and end near the Velachery MRTS station, the other will connect Taramani Link Road to the Bypass Road. The second flyover will go over the first one at a height of 13 m at the junction. Both flyovers will have two lanes and will be unidirectional. Ever since the construction began, traffic snarls coupled with battered roads have been giving a tough time to both motorists and pedestrians. “A trip from Vijayanagar bus stop to Taramani takes 40 minutes to an hour during peak hours. For a Rs 70-trip, it is too much of a hassle. It is worse during monsoon,” said an auto driver in the area.

Buses take a detour by LIC Colony Road to go to Taramani Road from Velachery Bypass Road. So, the 100-feet road is choked almost all the time. “Ever since the construction began, buses are not coming inside the streets. We are forced to walk to Vijayanagar bus stop to board a bus,” rued R Praneetha, a resident of Velachery.

The Highways Department was initially in talks with the Transport Department to divert the movement of buses. They were given two options — to shift the bus stop to MRTS Velachery Station or Grand Mall. However, there is no update on that.

Connecting roads

