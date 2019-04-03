Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras-incubated start-up to revolutionise recruitment

GUVI is an online technical learning platform that has been started as YouTube Channel to share their technical learning.

IIT Madras (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated startup GUVI is working to revolutionise recruitment process for Indian students. Through its ‘GUVI Community Conference’ held on the IIT-Madras Campus on Tuesday, the start-up brought together the tech community from across the country under one roof to facilitate interaction among various stakeholders, said a statement issued by the institution.

While in the traditional interview process, students are assessed only for particular skills in a short period of time, GUVI Community Conference provides them with the opportunity to showcase their talents holistically including coding skills, problem-solving, design thinking.

In place of the time-constrained interview system, this format gives students a week’s time to come out with a solution to a problem statement shared by the recruiter/tech company and present the solution to the companies during the GUVI Conference.

Speaking about the benefits to students and recruiters through this process, Sridevi Arunprakash, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GUVI, said, “GUVI is on a mission to create 1 million coders in India by 2020.”

