IIT Madras-incubated start-up to revolutionise recruitment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated startup GUVI is working to revolutionise recruitment process for Indian students. Through its ‘GUVI Community Conference’ held on the IIT-Madras Campus on Tuesday, the start-up brought together the tech community from across the country under one roof to facilitate interaction among various stakeholders, said a statement issued by the institution.

GUVI is an online technical learning platform that has been started as YouTube Channel to share their technical learning. While in the traditional interview process, students are assessed only for particular skills in a short period of time, GUVI Community Conference provides them with the opportunity to showcase their talents holistically including coding skills, problem-solving, design thinking.

In place of the time-constrained interview system, this format gives students a week’s time to come out with a solution to a problem statement shared by the recruiter/tech company and present the solution to the companies during the GUVI Conference.

Speaking about the benefits to students and recruiters through this process, Sridevi Arunprakash, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GUVI, said, “GUVI is on a mission to create 1 million coders in India by 2020.”