Madras HC orders removal of huts in Chennai after LS poll

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Greater Chennai Corporation to remove the remaining two huts on Devaraj Street at Kodambakkam, soon after the elections.

A division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan gave the directive while closing a contempt application from one PV Shanmugam and three others seeking to punish officials of the Corporation for not carrying out an earlier order.

When the matter came up on March 25, the bench was told that as per the March 8 orders, steps were taken to remove the three huts, which were alleged to be encroachers.