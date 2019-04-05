Home Cities Chennai

DMK Central Chennai candidate Dayanidhi Maran booked on PMK candidate’s complaint

PMK candidate Sam Paul gave a complaint that Maran criticised him in social media by morphing a dumbbell weight into a liquor bottle.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dayanidhi Maran

Dayanidhi Maran. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cybercrime wing of Central crime branch has registered a case against DMK Central Chennai parliamentary candidate Dayanidhi Maran for allegedly criticising PMK parliamentary candidate Sam Paul in social media by morphing a dumbbell weight into a liquor bottle.

Sam Paul who noticed his photograph being morphed by someone and was circulated and telecast in a few private television channels lodged a complaint, said a police officer.

Quoting his complaint, a senior police officer said, “He gave an interview to a newspaper about his chain of restaurants, gyms and spas in the city. The photograph showed Sam Paul sitting on a chair and variety of food displayed in front of his table, while he was holding a dumbbell weight. Miscreants morphed dumb-bell and pasted a liquor bottle on his left hand and portrayed him in bad light”.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Dayanidhi Maran. Police sources said they will add more people including those who telecast the photograph in their web television and television channels after enquiry.

TAGS
Dayanidhi Maran Chennai Crime Branch Chennai Police Sam Paul PMK Chennai Central Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

