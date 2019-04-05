DMK Central Chennai candidate Dayanidhi Maran booked on PMK candidate’s complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cybercrime wing of Central crime branch has registered a case against DMK Central Chennai parliamentary candidate Dayanidhi Maran for allegedly criticising PMK parliamentary candidate Sam Paul in social media by morphing a dumbbell weight into a liquor bottle.

Sam Paul who noticed his photograph being morphed by someone and was circulated and telecast in a few private television channels lodged a complaint, said a police officer.

Quoting his complaint, a senior police officer said, “He gave an interview to a newspaper about his chain of restaurants, gyms and spas in the city. The photograph showed Sam Paul sitting on a chair and variety of food displayed in front of his table, while he was holding a dumbbell weight. Miscreants morphed dumb-bell and pasted a liquor bottle on his left hand and portrayed him in bad light”.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Dayanidhi Maran. Police sources said they will add more people including those who telecast the photograph in their web television and television channels after enquiry.