Chennai man shares pictures post murder, nabbed

The accused had allegedly murdered a person during a drunken brawl.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who allegedly murdered a person during a drunken brawl and shared the photograph of the body in a WhatsApp group was nabbed from a hideout in Puducherry on Friday. On Thursday, Nandambakkam police received a message through WhatsApp that a man could have been murdered and buried in the land that belongs to Army Quarters in the cantonment area.

“This information reached one of the personnel through an informant. We reached the spot and in the presence of the Tahsildar, dug up the place,” said inspector M Thangaraj, Nandambakkam. Quoting the residents, the police official said that many youth to the empty land to smoke ganja and booze, but on Wednesday night a few men had gone inside the bushes with shovels. The police personnel exhumed the body of Subesh (37) of Nandambakkam, a history-sheeter with a murder case and many burglary cases against him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Subesh along with five other friends had gone to drink in the bushes. Police said his friends had a grudge with Subesh. “While boozing, Anandan and Karthik, allegedly hit Subesh with empty beer bottles and murdered him. Anandan had taken a picture of the body and shared it in a WhatsApp group,” the official said. Police nabbed Anandan from Puducherry, and detained him. 

Baby falls from bike, dies

CHENNAI: A one-and-half-year-old girl died after she fell from the bike while travelling with her parents on Poonamallee High Road on Friday afternoon. According to police, Venkatesan and his wife Arulmozhi working in the Chennai Metro Rail Limited were going to drop their kid Vanyashri at the creche run by the CMRL in its headquarters. “Venkatesan was riding the bike with Arulmozhi on pillion. Their daughter was sitting in front over the petrol tank. While they were on the Poonamallee High Road, another motorcycle hit theirs from behind. Venkatesan lost balance and the child also fell down,” said an officer. 

