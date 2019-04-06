Home Cities Chennai

Medavakkam flyover in Chennai sees further delay of 18 months

Officials said that land acquisition issues have been sorted out and wqork on the remaining part of the flyover began last month.

Published: 06th April 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

The width of the bridge will be 24m

The width of the bridge will be 24m | Martin Louis

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The traffic snarls on Velachery-Tambaram Road might continue till September 2020 as the work on the Medavakkam flyover, which began in 2016 will take at least another 18 months to be completed, confirmed officials from the State Highways department.

“The original bidder for the project was replaced by a new one in December 2018 as they failed to complete their work on time. Land acquisition issues have been sorted out and the work on the rest of the 65 per cent of the flyover began last month,” said an official from the State Highways department.
The flyover is being built at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The width of the bridge is 24 m while the service road will be 7.5 m on both sides.

Commuters travelling on the road have been suffering for the past few years due to flyover construction and delay in execution.

“Ever since the construction of the flyover began, we are witnessing bottlenecks even during non-peak hours, and the road has been narrowed drastically. Parking encroachments on either side of the road add to our woes,” said R Aswin, a regular commuter, adding that it is a task to drive at night.
According to official data, more than 60,000 vehicles ply on the Velachery-Tambaram Road as it connects East Coast Road (ECR) with the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). Numerous schools, colleges and residences are located along the stretch.

“We dread living in the area as our homes have turned into dust bowls due to the construction. The officials keep promising that the work will be completed in six months, but we have been suffering for the past three years,” said Kamini Lal, a resident of Medavakkam.

The section of the flyover that will carry traffic from Tambaram to Velachery crossing three junctions  — Medavakkam-Mambakkam, Sholinganallur-Medavakkam and Mount-Medavakkam — will be 2.3-km long. The other section, which will allow motorists through from the other direction, will be 1.5-km in length.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medavakkam flyover Medavakkam flyover delay Chennai flyover delay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp