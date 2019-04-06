Tamil Nadu government plans 6,877 tenements at Ernavur

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 6,877 tenements will be constructed at Ernavur as initial part of Tamil Nadu Housing and Habitat Development Project to transform slums in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts with World Bank funding assistance.

This comes after World Bank agreed to provide USD 500-million assistance to Tamil Nadu for building 40,000 homes for the urban poor after it accepted the ‘Tamil Nadu Sustainable and Resilient Housing and Habitat Development for Urban Poor’ project. The value of the project is $715 million of which the World Bank is likely to sanction USD 500 million.

Thirty per cent of World Bank funds will be used for building tenements on lands belonging to Tamil Nadu Housing Board at Ernavur in Chennai district, Slum Clearance Board sources said. The affordable homes will be built for those who are living in and around water bodies and river margins. The beneficiaries will be identified by Public Works Department and Greater Chennai Corporation. The 27.35 acres wherein the project is proposed, is located on the eastern side of Tiruvottriyur High Road, opposite existing Ennore Thermal Power station and just behind the railway line. It is six km from Ennore Port.

The flats, which will have a plinth area of 400 sq. feet for urban poor and slum dwellers, will be built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the area which has several major industries. Slum Clearance Board officials said they have reclassified the land which as per regulation 18 of Second Master Plan falls in Special and Hazardous Zone, as there have been habitations in and around the area. It is learnt that the designs of tenements are being worked out and the plinth area may vary from 360 sq.feet to 410 sq.feet. The focus will be on green concept that includes natural lighting and green energy, officials said.

“We are looking at having an Economically Weaker Sections housing design competition to get housing designs for better ventilation, aesthetic elevation and optimum utilisation of space,” said an official. It is learnt that since the election code of conduct is in place, the work is expected to start after six to nine months and will be completed in 18 months.