Youth dies after attack by mobile snatchers in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth who was attacked by snatchers while relieving him of his mobile phone on Wednesday at suburban Sankar Nagar, succumbed to injuries on Friday. The deceased was identified as Raja Kanna (23) from Mayiladuthurai. Police said the youth had come to Chennai 20 days ago in search of a job. He was staying in a rented house at Pozhichalur.

“Raja Kanna, who had completed a graduation course in catering, joined as a server in a food stall near Pozhichalur bus stop. On Wednesday, around 11.30 pm, after finishing work, he was walking on the road at Ponnurangam Nagar when two men on a bike intercepted him and tried to rob him at knife-point,” said an investigation officer.

Police said as the youth did not have money they attempted to snatch his smartphone. As he put up resistance, the duo attacked him with a knife and escaped with the phone. “Raja Kanna was lying on The road with severe injuries and onlookers alerted police and ambulance,” said the police officer. Shankar Nagar police sent him to government hospital at Chromepet. Later, he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died on Friday morning.