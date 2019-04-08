A tender tryst with tarot in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Idols of different gods smile at us while piles of books ranging from Psychology to mind reading are scattered around the room. Racks are stacked with decks of tarot and oracle reading cards like Healing with the fairies, Message from your angels, Life purpose, Karma and many more. An array of gems and crystals in all shapes and colours are arranged on a table. The aura of the dimly lit room of Divya Srinivasan, a tarot reader-cum-yoga teacher, is serene, energising and mystical. While the reasons and intensity of curiosity might vary, given a chance, one would definitely like to visit a fortune teller whether he/she is a clairvoyant, palmist, numerologist or an astrologer. What differs is the psychic experience, depending on the medium.

Divya has been reading tarot cards for the past four years. She was introduced to tarot reading by her friend and soon she took up online courses and updated herself. “I’m also a collector of tarot and oracle cards. Based on the reviews given on YouTube, I choose and buy the deck of cards. There are a few tarot readers in the city. The community on Instagram is active. We keep sharing interesting updates and it also helps me connect with international clients. This profession has opened a gateway to explore my inner self,” says Divya, who resides in Besant Nagar.

We begin the session with a prayer by inviting positive influences in our life to guide us through the process. Among the several decks, we were asked to pick three. There are cards with pictorial representations of ancient kings, queens, and symbols. While most have pictures, some have words or messages printed on one side. We were asked to keep three questions ready. As we asked the question, three cards from the shuffled deck were taken and placed in front of us. Based on the picture, Divya suggested possible predictions. Some cards had direct and practical meaning while some were deep and esoteric. In that case, Divya did not hesitate to check the guide for a confirmed answer.

She goes by her intuition. One can always choose not to agree with her and ask counter questions. She explains and throws further options suitable to a person based on the situation in their life. “I believe the universe would guide me if I get stuck somewhere. Sometimes, I do have visions but now I’ve gotten used to them. They help me foresee problems in my client’s life and it’s a goosebump moment for me when it comes true during the session,” she shares. The session lasted for almost an hour. We were assured that the conversations would be kept confidential.

“The purpose is to heal, help you find your purpose, and be self-aware. It’s a transformative experience. My job is to tap your true potential. While most of them might agree with the predictions, some might rebel to accept the truth. I’m not here to solve your problems but help you pass through them. Although people in the age group 25-35 are inclined towards exploring, I do have a mixed set of people who come to me for tarot reading,” she said.

Apart from tarot reading, Divya does Akashic records reading, elemental space clearing, past life regression therapy, theta healing, core transformation, ancestral medicine, magnified healing, certified angel guide, and hatha and tantra yoga workshops. The prices for sessions depend on the timing and the service one opts for. There’s no auspicious day or timing. One can fix up an appointment and visit her. Divya also conducts workshops and classes on tarot reading. She has conducted three to four batches till now, and the upcoming one is likely to begin shortly.

For details, write to: sacredspaces.divya@gmail.com