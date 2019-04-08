Travel operator held for using fake RCs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Abhiramapuram police arrested a 26-year-old man for running a travel agency with fake registration certificates (RC) for his fleet of vehicles and seized seven vehicles including two luxury cars on Sunday.

The accused identified as Mohan Babu of Raja Annamalai Puram has been running Mohan Travels, police said. “A few weeks ago, one of his former employees damaged his car and a complaint was lodged with the Abhiramapuram police against the ex-employee. During an inquiry, the travel operator was asked to submit vehicle documents to issue a no-objection certificate to claim insurance,” said a police officer.

On verification, the police found out that Mohan Babu had forged the documents of some other vehicles and used them for his fleet. Police said he had only three RC books. The seized vehicles included Mahindra Jeep, a Mercedes Benz and a Jaguar. “He had done it to escape taxes because of the vast difference between showroom price and on-road price,” said a police officer. Mohan Babu was arrested.