Home Cities Chennai

Central station sans Chennai may cause confusion among commuters

The station’s new name Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central doesn’t mention Chennai.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

New sign boards at the Central station on Monday

New sign boards at the Central station on Monday | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government’s decision to drop Chennai from the new name of Central railway station may cause inconvenience to  rail passengers, especially from outside the State.The new name Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station which came into effect from April 5 would create confusion among domestic and international tourists and passengers, say commuters. Besides, the decision has also undermined significance of 376-year-old city, that has a rich history of heritage and culture, rued a history enthusiast.

“A city is much bigger than an individual. No matter how popular the leader was, one of India’s oldest railway stations should not be reduced to an individual name,” said K Baskar, Member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai.“Bengaluru city station which was renamed as Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station a few years ago, is still being identified as KSR Bengaluru,” he noted.
The Central station which came into existence in 1873 in order to decongest then Royapuram Harbour station, was designed by British architect George Harding.

The Station which has been known as Madras Central for years, was renamed Chennai Central in 1996, after the then DMK regime changed the name of the city to Chennai.  Though the station’s name does not have the mention of the city’s name ‘Chennai’, tickets are being printed with ‘MGR Chennai CTR’. This will lead to chaos among the illiterate and first-time visitors to the city, pointed out rail passengers.

A Giri, former member, DRUCC- Tiruchy, said renaming of relatively smaller stations like Mughalsarai station into Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh has created lot of confusion. “At a time when we have been demanding to rename Tambaram and Avadi station prefixed with Chennai, the government’s move is unacceptable.”

Heritage lovers unhappy

The decision has also undermined the significance of 376-year-old city, that has a rich history of heritage and culture, rued history enthusiasts

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station Chennai Central Chennai Central confusion Chennai Central renaming Chennai Central new name

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp