Central station sans Chennai may cause confusion among commuters

CHENNAI: The State government’s decision to drop Chennai from the new name of Central railway station may cause inconvenience to rail passengers, especially from outside the State.The new name Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station which came into effect from April 5 would create confusion among domestic and international tourists and passengers, say commuters. Besides, the decision has also undermined significance of 376-year-old city, that has a rich history of heritage and culture, rued a history enthusiast.

“A city is much bigger than an individual. No matter how popular the leader was, one of India’s oldest railway stations should not be reduced to an individual name,” said K Baskar, Member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai.“Bengaluru city station which was renamed as Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna station a few years ago, is still being identified as KSR Bengaluru,” he noted.

The Central station which came into existence in 1873 in order to decongest then Royapuram Harbour station, was designed by British architect George Harding.

The Station which has been known as Madras Central for years, was renamed Chennai Central in 1996, after the then DMK regime changed the name of the city to Chennai. Though the station’s name does not have the mention of the city’s name ‘Chennai’, tickets are being printed with ‘MGR Chennai CTR’. This will lead to chaos among the illiterate and first-time visitors to the city, pointed out rail passengers.

A Giri, former member, DRUCC- Tiruchy, said renaming of relatively smaller stations like Mughalsarai station into Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh has created lot of confusion. “At a time when we have been demanding to rename Tambaram and Avadi station prefixed with Chennai, the government’s move is unacceptable.”

