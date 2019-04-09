Home Cities Chennai

Gold worth Rs 27 lakh and foreign currencies seized at Chennai Airport

Foreign currencies worth Rs 19 lakh were recovered by the Air Intelligence Unitof the Customs department from two passengers from Ramanathapuram.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:36 AM

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths of the Customs department have foiled bids to smuggle Rs 27 lakh worth gold and foreign currencies worth Rs 19 lakh at the Chennai International Airport.

Two  passengers — Mohamed Hassali (27), and Subaiyar Ali (32) — both  from Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Colombo on Monday, were intercepted at the exit  of the arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold.  On personal search, gold in rubbery material was found concealed in their rectums. On extraction, two gold ingots weighing 590 grams and worth Rs 19.3 lakh were recovered.

In another incident, AIU officials  intercepted Rahamathullah (41) of Chennai, who had arrived from Dubai and recovered 188-gram gold ingots concealed in a long polythene-like cover stitched  in the inner waist portion of his trousers. A gold cut bit weighing 39 grams was also recovered. The gold recovered was worth Rs 7.42 lakh.  

In yet another case, three  passengers – Ajmath Khan Ali,  30, Mohamed Thowfeek, 31, and Abubakkar,30, all  hailing from Tiruchy,  who were bound for Dubai  from Chennai by Air India flight AI 1905, were intercepted at the departure terminal after they had cleared immigration.  A search on their hand baggage yielded an assortment of foreign currencies, said a Customs release.

