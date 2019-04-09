IIT-Madras tops NIRF list of higher education bodies 

Home Cities Chennai

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been declared as the top institute for higher education in the country.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been declared as the top institute for higher education in the country. The institute topped the national ranking of the National Institute Ranking Framework in the overall category released by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry on Monday. It also emerged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in the maiden edition of the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), launched by the Innovation Cell of the ministry, bagging the first rank in the government institutions category. Last year, IISC, Bengaluru took the top spot.

The rankings were made public by President Ram Nath Kovind who said that while recent expansion of higher education in India has widened access and improved equity, “quality remains a concern.”
The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters - teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

