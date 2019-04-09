Home Cities Chennai

TNIE voter awareness campaign right step around Chennai

The signature campaign vehicles made their way through busy areas like CMBT, Vadapalani, Valluvar Kottam, Loyola College, Royapettah, Mount Road, Chepauk and ending at Marina Beach.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Participants sign a pledge at The New Indian Express’ voting awareness float at Vadapalani

Participants sign a pledge at The New Indian Express’ voting awareness float at Vadapalani | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All should come and vote in order to make Chennai rank high in voting percentage, said a section of the public who participated in The New Indian Express voter awareness signature campaign. The campaign vehicles made their way through the busy Vadapalani locality, where a number of families signed the posters placed on the float.

With two specially designed vehicles with messages urging people to exercise their franchise moving around the City and sensitising people to vote in the elections, the awareness drive on its fourth day, travelled to several parts of the City, starting from CMBT, Vadapalani towards Valluvar Kottam, Loyola College, Royapettah, Mount Road, Chepauk and ending at Marina Beach.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Speaking to Express, Saddam Hussain, a long-time resident of Vadapalani and also the first to sign the poster as part of the campaign said, “People should exercise their vote with caution and it is the responsibility of each and every citizen to vote on the day of elections.”

He further added that the youth of the country should all come forward and exercise their vote than utilising it as a public holiday. The awareness drive concludes on April 16.

V Pushpa, a homemaker from the Trustpuram locality, said, “Chennai always fares low in voting percentage as most of them avoid it. It is the duty of every citizen to know about their elected representatives and question them on their policies.” Several college students and shopkeepers lauded the initiative of TNIE and said several such programmes have to be carried out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Indian Express voter awareness signature campaign Chennai voter awareness rally India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp