TNIE voter awareness campaign right step around Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All should come and vote in order to make Chennai rank high in voting percentage, said a section of the public who participated in The New Indian Express voter awareness signature campaign. The campaign vehicles made their way through the busy Vadapalani locality, where a number of families signed the posters placed on the float.

With two specially designed vehicles with messages urging people to exercise their franchise moving around the City and sensitising people to vote in the elections, the awareness drive on its fourth day, travelled to several parts of the City, starting from CMBT, Vadapalani towards Valluvar Kottam, Loyola College, Royapettah, Mount Road, Chepauk and ending at Marina Beach.

Speaking to Express, Saddam Hussain, a long-time resident of Vadapalani and also the first to sign the poster as part of the campaign said, “People should exercise their vote with caution and it is the responsibility of each and every citizen to vote on the day of elections.”

He further added that the youth of the country should all come forward and exercise their vote than utilising it as a public holiday. The awareness drive concludes on April 16.

V Pushpa, a homemaker from the Trustpuram locality, said, “Chennai always fares low in voting percentage as most of them avoid it. It is the duty of every citizen to know about their elected representatives and question them on their policies.” Several college students and shopkeepers lauded the initiative of TNIE and said several such programmes have to be carried out.