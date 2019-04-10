Attempt to smuggle 1.7 kg gold foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Air Intelligence Unit sleuths of the Customs department foiled attempts to smuggle 1.7 kg gold worth `57 lakh at the Chennai International airport. Based on intelligence, six passengers were intercepted by AIU officers on Monday at the exit of arrival hall.

They were Syed Ahamed (23), Syed Mohamed (31) both from Ramanathapuram and Thiyagarajan (27), from Nagapattinam, who had arrived from Colombo by a Spicejet flight; Sulbihar (36) from Sivaganga, who had arrived from Kuala Lampur by Air Asia and Syed Sikkandar (26), from Tiruchy and Fakrudeen (38) from Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Colombo by an Indigo flight. On personal search, they were found to be carrying gold in their rectum in the form of a rubbery spread. On extraction, gold weighing 1.7 kg worth `57 lakh was recovered.