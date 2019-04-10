Chennai man arrested after using voice changer to cheat groom of Rs 57000

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 35-year-old man who used a voice modulation device to cheat prospective grooms on matrimony sites was caught from Vadapalani on Monday. He had used the app to swindle Rs 57,000 from a man 4 years ago. Manoj (44) (name changed) of Perambur had advertised seeking a bride on a popular matrimony website, four years ago. “He struggled without getting proper responses until he came in contact with one Harini,” say the police.

Harini, was actually a man using a voice modulation application to prey on gullible users. “The caller claimed to be a 28 year old woman and told Manoj that she wished to marry him as he was handsome and their horoscopes had matched,” police added. “The duo kept in touch over the phone for about two months. Whenever Manoj told Harini that he wanted to meet her and her family, she kept delaying it, saying her aunt was in the hospital. Soon after, Harini requested Manoj to send her money for her aunts treatment,” say police.

Believing her, Manoj first sent Rs 45,000 to her account and later Rs 12,000 for medicines. However, soon after, Harini stopped calling him and her phone became unreachable. Manoj realised he had been cheated, but did not lodge any complaint. He got married two years ago. “Fours years later, on Monday, the ‘woman’ called Manoj and spoke to him not knowing that he was married. This time, she wanted an AC or a refrigerator. As Manoj played along, the person said a relative would come to pick up the package from him at Vadapalani.

However, Manoj waited a few metres away from the spot and saw a man moving around suspiciously. When he called Harini’s number, he saw the man answer the phone and caught him red handed.

Manoj handed over the man to Vadapalani police. Preliminary investigation revealed he used a voice modulation mobile application to speak to Manoj like a woman. Since the suspect promised to return the cash, Manoj volunteered to withdraw his complaint.