Chennai Metro Rail Limited increases its total solar capacity to 4.1 MW

Another 2.5 MWp will be added to the existing solar capacity of 4.1 MWp which is expected to be completed by February 2020.

Published: 10th April 2019 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To achieve energy security and promote the use of green energy, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed and commissioned 428 KWp solar power plant on the rooftop of two elevated stations - OTA and Meenambakkam.

These solar plant projects were executed under Zero Capital Investment by CMRL and are based on the model under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Scheme on monthly tariff basis, said a press release from CMRL. The two plants are expected to generate 5,77,80 units per month and save around Rs 26 lakh per year. 

Another 2.5 MWp will be added to the existing solar capacity of 4.1 MWp which is expected to be completed by February 2020.   Also a month back, 14 underground stations part of phase one of CMRL were awarded platinum ratings by the Indian Green Building council for adopting green building concepts.

Four months back, CMRL  installed 380 KWp solar power plant on the roofs of two- and four-wheeler parking sheds at three Metro stations at Anna Nagar East, Pachaiyappa’s College and Nehru Park. In November 2018, CMRL had installed a 1,120-KWp solar rooftop at two elevated Metro stations - Alandur and St Thomas Mount - and in the ground areas of Koyambedu station. Similarly in October 2018, 103-KWp solar systems in the ancillary buildings of four underground Metro stations - Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East and Shenoy Nagar - were installed.

