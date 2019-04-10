Home Cities Chennai

Indigenous valve saves woman’s life in Chennai's Apollo Hospitals

The woman was diagnosed with tetralogy of fallot, a heart condition, in which there is a large hole in the heart and an obstruction to the lung tube.

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully replaced heart valve with an indigenously one on a 26-year-old woman through minimally invasive procedure. According to doctors, this is the first time that replacement of pulmonary valve, one of two valves that allow blood to leave the heart, was performed, using minimally invasive procedure. 

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Dr CS Muthukumaran, interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said the woman was diagnosed with tetralogy of fallot, a heart condition, in which there is a large hole in the heart and an obstruction to the lung tube.

Explaining the procedure, Dr G Sengottuvelu, senior consultant and interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Two years ago, a stent was placed in the patient to prevent obstruction. So, through minimally invasive procedure, the Indian-made valve was placed in the heart inside the stent,” he added.The imported valve would cost around Rs 25 lakh. But this indigenously made valve costs Rs 12 lakh. 

