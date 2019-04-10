Home Cities Chennai

Students in Chennai promise to vote on April 18

The New Indian Express’s ‘Every vote matters’ signature campaign went around Egmore railway station, Mount Road, Triplicane and Express Avenue area.

Published: 10th April 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

The campaign will be held till April 16

The campaign will be held till April 16 | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : First-time voters, among others, pledged to cast an informed vote this election at The New Indian Express’s ‘Every vote matters’ signature campaign. The campaign-on-wheels, on Wednesday, went around Egmore railway station, Mount Road, Triplicane and Express Avenue area, stationing itself for an hour or two at each point to collect signatures. It also toured the Kelly’s, Doveton, Choolai and Central Railway Station areas, urging people to cast their vote.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We make it a point to discuss politics with our classmates so that we’d be able to cast our vote, fully aware of what the consequences might be,” said M Veshali, a student and first-time voter from Egmore. Around 80 people signed their names in the campaign on Wednesday,  promising to cast their votes on April 18. The 12-day campaign was in its sixth day on Wednesday and will go on until April 16.

“It is important to not get carried away by a holiday. As a first-time voter, I’m excited to cast my vote and I’ll make sure I do,” said Deena N, an arts college student from Periamet.The campaign has two floats touring various parts of the city from 7 am to 7.30 pm. On Thursday, it is set to visit Kolathur, Ayanavaram, Villivakkam, Perambur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Padi and Moolakadai.Members of the public were also given pamphlets as part of the campaign that urged people to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNIE Every vote matters TNIE voter awareness campaign Chennai voter awareness campaign Chennai students voting Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp