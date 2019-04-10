Students in Chennai promise to vote on April 18

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : First-time voters, among others, pledged to cast an informed vote this election at The New Indian Express’s ‘Every vote matters’ signature campaign. The campaign-on-wheels, on Wednesday, went around Egmore railway station, Mount Road, Triplicane and Express Avenue area, stationing itself for an hour or two at each point to collect signatures. It also toured the Kelly’s, Doveton, Choolai and Central Railway Station areas, urging people to cast their vote.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“We make it a point to discuss politics with our classmates so that we’d be able to cast our vote, fully aware of what the consequences might be,” said M Veshali, a student and first-time voter from Egmore. Around 80 people signed their names in the campaign on Wednesday, promising to cast their votes on April 18. The 12-day campaign was in its sixth day on Wednesday and will go on until April 16.

“It is important to not get carried away by a holiday. As a first-time voter, I’m excited to cast my vote and I’ll make sure I do,” said Deena N, an arts college student from Periamet.The campaign has two floats touring various parts of the city from 7 am to 7.30 pm. On Thursday, it is set to visit Kolathur, Ayanavaram, Villivakkam, Perambur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Padi and Moolakadai.Members of the public were also given pamphlets as part of the campaign that urged people to cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.