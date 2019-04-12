Home Cities Chennai

Faced with water shortage, Chennai prepares for worse

Ahead of the Tamil New Year celebrations on April 14, the water crisis has made some citizens stop their celebrations.

Published: 12th April 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Water suuply, water drum

Photo for representation

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The water crisis in the city is dampening the festive mood ahead of the Tamil New Year celebrations on April 14. While it is a time for new beginnings, people are worried about the days ahead as the water condition is expected to worsen this summer. “We generally have grand plans to celebrate the New Year. But this time, we are keeping it very low-key.

The water problem is worsening with every passing day and we are really worried about what the situation is going to become over the next few months. There is no reason to celebrate this time around because not only is everything becoming expensive, we are also having to spend extravagantly for basic necessities,” says R Pavithra, a homemaker who stays in Palavakkam. For K Senthuran, a class 7 student, his mother, K Jayashree’s homecooked feast was all that he looked forward to. It would be a lavish spread of mouth-watering dishes. However, this year, the number of dishes on the menu has gone down.

“I can’t afford to make that many dishes because of the water crunch,” rues Jayashree who stays in OMR. “I have to ration water in the house now because we need enough to cook, clean the utensils and for general use as well. It does not make sense to use litres of water to cook and clean when there is not enough water to clean the house.

I feel bad that I have to do this, but I have no other choice.” Families living in densely populated settlements in the city, which are facing water shortage are looking at other ways of celebrating the New Year to ensure there is no water wastage. “We will go to the temple in the morning and eat outside too. There is a shortage of water in our building and I don’t want to waste water to cook or clean,” says S Nandakumari, a homemaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai water shortage Chennai water crisis Chennai water supply Tamil New Year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp