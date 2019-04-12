Five robberies in two days rock Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Around Rs 3 lakh cash, 102 sovereigns gold jewels, 3 kilograms of silver articles and four laptops were allegedly stolen in five different incidents in the city. Shankar of Vadapalani, went out Wednesday afternoon. In the evening, when his wife returned home, she found the door to be broken and around Rs 80,000 cash and two sovereigns of gold jewels stolen from the house.

Similarly, Gurumoorthy of Vadapalani, found Rs 14,000 burgled from his office and CCTV cameras missing. Burglars broke open the house of Alli Thamarai, a government employee who had left last week for election duty, said the police. On Thursday, his maid came home and informed him that his house had been burgled. “His relative reached the spot and calculated that around 100 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 2 lakh cash was stolen,” said the police.

Sampath had gone for a marriage function two days ago and returned home at West Mambalam on Thursday morning. He found the house burgled and 3 kilograms of silver and two laptops stolen, said the police.Koteeswaran, Manikandan and Karthikeyan, staying at a house at Thiruvotriyur, slept on the terrace on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning when they entered the room, they found that two laptops and Rs 6000 cash was missing from the room and lodged a complaint with the police.