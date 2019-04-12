Home Cities Chennai

Kilpauk Medical College Hospital to get laminar flow cabinet for better treatment of burn victims

With a total cost of Rs 2 crores, the work will begin post-elections.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kilpauk Medical College

Kilpauk Medical College (File | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI : To increase the survival rate of patients with burn injuries due to infections, the Burns Department at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) here is to set up a laminar flow cabinet system at a total cost of Rs 2 crore. Laminar flow cabinet system is a hi-tech set up that filters all micro-organisms in the air including bacteria. The system is mainly used in operation theatres. However, KMCH is to set up such system in each of the beds in Burns Ward.  

Burn injury patients are prone to septicemia, infection, which mainly spread through air, and spread from one patient to another thus proving fatal for a majority of patients. To increase the survival rate of these victims, the hospital proposed to set up the system, said P Vasanthamani, KMCH’s Dean.

“This system will have air coolers and air filters. There will be one patient in one cubicle. Air that will flow in each of these cubicles, will get filtered of contamination and will be released into the environment after purification. Since each patient will have separate cubicle, chances of infection spreading will be prevented,” said V Ramadevi, Head of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department.

“Of the total burns cases annually, five per cent die due to septicemia. These deaths can be prevented once the system is installed, “she added. It may be noted that the hospital’s Burns Department is the only centre in South India for specialised treatment of acid and burn injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Kilpauk Medical College Burns Department Laminar flow cabinet system Chennai burn victims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp