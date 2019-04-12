Kilpauk Medical College Hospital to get laminar flow cabinet for better treatment of burn victims

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : To increase the survival rate of patients with burn injuries due to infections, the Burns Department at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) here is to set up a laminar flow cabinet system at a total cost of Rs 2 crore. Laminar flow cabinet system is a hi-tech set up that filters all micro-organisms in the air including bacteria. The system is mainly used in operation theatres. However, KMCH is to set up such system in each of the beds in Burns Ward.

Burn injury patients are prone to septicemia, infection, which mainly spread through air, and spread from one patient to another thus proving fatal for a majority of patients. To increase the survival rate of these victims, the hospital proposed to set up the system, said P Vasanthamani, KMCH’s Dean.

“This system will have air coolers and air filters. There will be one patient in one cubicle. Air that will flow in each of these cubicles, will get filtered of contamination and will be released into the environment after purification. Since each patient will have separate cubicle, chances of infection spreading will be prevented,” said V Ramadevi, Head of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department.

“Of the total burns cases annually, five per cent die due to septicemia. These deaths can be prevented once the system is installed, “she added. It may be noted that the hospital’s Burns Department is the only centre in South India for specialised treatment of acid and burn injuries.