Chennai: Electronics firm, dealer directed to pay Rs 15000

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A consumer forum here has directed Panasonic and its dealer as well as authorised service centre, to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to a city resident after a TV he purchased, was repaired within a year. The forum, in a recent order, also directed the company to repair the TV free of cost. L Anantharaj, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, had purchased the TV in 2010 from a dealer, Shah Electronics, at a cost of Rs 64,000. He submitted in the forum that the power switch of the TV was repaired within the warranty period.

However, Shreeraj Electronics, the authorised service centre of Panasonic, did not return the TV, instead gave an estimate of Rs 55,128 to repair it. Aggrieved by this, Anantharaj approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai South. The company or the service dealer did not appear before the forum despite notices and the forum gave its order, setting them as ex-parte.

The forum presided by M Mony, directed that both, Shreeraj and Shah electronics along with Panasonic India service manager are jointly and severally liable to return the mentioned TV after due repair within one month free of cost and to pay a sum of Rs 15,000 for causing mental agony to the complainant.