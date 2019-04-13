Chennai: Voting is their right, and they shall cast it

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, the people seated in the auditorium listened in rapt attention as a person explained electoral symbols and voting process to them. They enthusiastically raised their hands to answer the questions posed to them.This was the scene at The Votability Tour, an awareness camp held by the Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) in association with Institute for Mental Health (IMH) and Alternative Media Centre. This campaign is an attempt to prepare first-time voters with disability in Chennai for the elections, next week.

An Electronic Voting Machine was placed at a table in the auditorium, and participants lined up to familiarise themselves with the voting process. This marks the first election for many persons with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities. According to Ummul Khair, an advocate for disability rights, this was due to the term ‘unsound mind’ used in Article 12 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, which prevents renders, any contract made by one with an ‘unsound mind’ void.

“What this meant for people with intellectual disabilities is that they could not open a bank account, vote or do anything without a guardian. This means that they do not have autonomy in these actions,” said Ummul. She added that due to increased activism from groups across India, many more people with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities are voting this year around.

One such voter is Uma Maheshwaran, a 52-year-old staying at Aadharavu Home, a psychiatric rehabilitation centre in Periyapalayam. “This will be the first time I am voting and I’m excited. I have asked people about the process, but I am still a little nervous,” said Uma, who has schizophrenia.

Poorna Chandrika, director, IMH, said that all the participants were screened and concluded that they have decision-making capacities. Such awareness camps, according to DRA member Vaishnavi Jayakumar, are a means to prepare Persons with Disability. “The ECI has promised to have an Accessibility Observer at polling centres to oversee the process on the day of voting. However, this seems to be too hit and miss of a situation for people to rely on,” she said.