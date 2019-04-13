Home Cities Chennai

Five months on, seven shops still stand at Greams Road in Chennai

Officials said that the shops were spared as they moved court when the eviction drive along Cooum began.

Published: 13th April 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Seven automobile shops at Greams road continue to stand even though all 603 other houses in the area were razed down as part of Cooum river restoration project

Seven automobile shops at Greams road continue to stand even though all 603 other houses in the area were razed down as part of Cooum river restoration project | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly five months after all 603 houses were razed down in Thideer Nagar, Greams Road, as part of the Cooum river restoration project, seven automobile repair shops continue to stand today, giving State government authorities a run for their money. With the seven shops in the way, the design for the newly constructed bunds had to be modified so as to go around these shops, said a PWD official.  

“The owners of the seven shops had gone to court against the eviction. Though the case has been admitted, there has been no hearing in these six months. We have to wait until the case is taken to its logical conclusion in court,” said the official. 

When Express visited the street on Friday, the seven shops were found to be the only buildings standing in the stretch, along with a public toilet that is no longer in use; bunds were formed right at the back of these shops in the empty space where the houses once stood. 

In November last year, the families in Thideer Nagar were evicted despite strong resistance from the community for being relocated mid-academic year. They were relocated to Perumbakkam, around 20 kilometres away.

According to shop owners, the relocation option offered to them near Singaperumalkoil, over 20 kilometers away from Tambaram, is not a lucrative alternative. The owner of Lakshmi auto spare parts said, “I have had this shop here for 16 years. Anybody will know that we won’t be able to do business there like we are able to do here.” When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that they were waiting for PWD to take a call on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cooum river restoration project Greams Road illegal shops Cooum banks shops razed Chennai shop razing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp