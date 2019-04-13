Missing minor girl from Chennai rescued from Tripura

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nearly a month after a girl went missing from Aminjikarai, police traced her to Tripura and have reunited her with her parents. The girl, a Standard VIII student of a school at Aminjikarai went to a shop near her school on March 15 but did not return even after three hours. Her father, an auto driver, lodged a complaint with Aminjikarai police. A team traced her to Tripura. Police rushed to Tripura and rescued her. She was reunited with her parents on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation revealed she had been kidnapped allegedly by a 25-year-old man who lived in a house across the street. The girl had told police that he promised to marry her. During the school lunch break on March 15 she escaped with him. The police arrested the man under POCSO Act. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

