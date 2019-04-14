Home Cities Chennai

Fourth fire in Chitlapakkam dump yard in Chennai in a year

Locals suspect that the panchayat had done such to avoid transporting the remaining waste for bio-mining.

Published: 14th April 2019 05:25 AM

Smoke from the dumpyard fire hampered vision of motorists on Chitlapakkam second main road on Saturday

Smoke from the dumpyard fire hampered vision of motorists on Chitlapakkam second main road on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chitlapakkam dump yard caught fire for the fourth time in a year, on Saturday. The fire which ravaged the dump yard for almost an hour, was put out by fire tenders. 

Locals suspect that it was set on fire by the panchayat to avoid transporting the remaining waste for bio-mining. “This is a ploy to avoid bio-mining the waste.

The panchayat has no regard for its residents who will have to breathe the fumes,” said local activist David Manohar, claiming that conservancy workers in the area are even setting fire to waste collected from households. The panchayat has denied these allegations. 

