One injured, two phones lost in three snatching incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: In three different incidents of mobile snatching, a person was injured and two mobile phones were stolen in the City on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night at around 10pm, Anburaj (27) staff of a government veterinary hospital, got down from a suburban train at Kodambakkam railway station and was walking near the railway track when two men surrounded him. “They held a knife and threatened Anburaj to hand over the mobile to which he had refused. The two men then assaulted him and fled the spot, leaving the mobile as people started to gather,” said a police officer. The Kodambakkam police registered a case and the search for the robbers is on. Meanwhile, Anburaj was admitted at the hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a 19-year-old girl was relieved of her Rs 15,000 worth mobile phone by snatchers in Koyambedu in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident happened when Rajalakshmi (19) of Villivakkam, who works at a petrol bunk in Koyambedu, got down from a bus near the DMDK office and walked to her workplace. As she was talking on the phone, a bike-borne duo who followed her, snatched her phone and fled the spot. Based on her complaint, Koyambedu police have registered a case.

A third incident took place when Naveen Kumar (16) of Villivakkam went to a playground in Ayanavaram on a two-wheeler to play cricket with his friends. While he had kept his phone in the under-seat cabin, he found that the seat had been damaged and the mobile phone stolen. The ICF police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Rs 20000 robbed from TASMAC officer

CHENNAI: Around Rs 20,000 was robbed from a supervisor of a TASMAC shop at Annanagar here on Friday night. Police said Sathyamoorthy was calculating the day’s sale proceeds after the shop was closed. He had told police that unknown persons entered the shop, threatened him at knife-point and took away the cash. Police have registered a case and have collected CCTV footage from nearby shops. Further investigation is on.

Two die in separate incidents

CHENNAI: Mohammed Kani (50) of Tippu Street at Royapettah, was allegedly drunk on Friday and was on the second floor of his house. “At around 10 pm, while he attempting to sit on the parapet, he slipped and fell down,” said police. In another incident, Shanmuganathan (32), a security guard in a private company, lived in Valluvar Nagar in Redhills. “On Saturday around 6 am, when he was brushing his teeth near the well, he suffered a seizure and fell into it,” said police.