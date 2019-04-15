Home Cities Chennai

Ex-AIADMK MP's wife found murdered in Chennai, cops suspect son's hand

Police said the victim had made a call to her 43-year-old daughter, who is a doctor in Tirupur, before the murder alleging that her son was demanding a share in the property and wanted to kill her

CHENNAI: The wife of former AIADMK MP Kulaindavelu was found murdered at her residence in Besant Nagar here on Sunday night. The police suspect that the culprit was the victim's 35-year-old son Praveen who wanted to sell the family’s ancestral property and are searching for him.

According to the police, the victim, Rathinam (63), had made a call to her 43-year-old daughter, who is a doctor in Tirupur, before the murder alleging that her son was demanding a share in the property and wanted to kill her. However, before her daughter could tell her to take refuge in a relative's house nearby, the phone call was disconnected.

The police said that the accused, who was educated in the UK, electrocuted the victim, before tying her hands and legs, gagging and stabbing her 10 times in the chest. When a relative, residing in Thoraipakkam, paid the victim a visit after being informed by the latter's daughter, she found blood stains on the door and the door locked from outside. Soon, the police were called by neighbours who had been alerted by the relative. They found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was staying with her daughter and the latter's husband in Tirupur for a month before she returned on April 14. It is believed that she was at loggerheads with her son, who came to Chennai from London a month ago, as the latter pestered her to sell the family's properties in Besant Nagar and Salem.

Kulaindavelu was a MP from Tiruchengode constituency which was merged with Namakkal parliamentary constituency in 2009.

