TNSTC told to pay Rs 40.97 lakhs to kin of accident victim


Dillibabu was riding a bike and tried to overtake the bus at the time of the incident.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after a TNSTC bus ran over an Andhra police constable A Dillibabu near Chittoor, a motor accident claims tribunal has directed the transport corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 40.97 lakh to the family of the deceased.

A petition submitted by A Prabhakar, the father of the deceased, on October 8, 2016, the bus driven rashly hit the bike near Nagari municipality. The family sought a compensation of Rs 56 lakh.

Denying the allegation, the TNSTC counsel submitted that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the bike rider, who was not wearing a helmet.

The tribunal headed by K Ayyappan considering the oral and documentary evidence observed that there was no evidence available to prove that the bus driver was not responsible for the accident except for his testimony. The tribunal, based on the age and occupation of the deceased, directed TNSTC to provide a compensation of `40.97 lakh to the family.

