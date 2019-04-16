Home Cities Chennai

Chennai airport sees 46% rise in gold trafficking

Customs sleuths have foiled bids to smuggle 270.597 kg of gold worth `86.55 cr in 2018-19

Published: 16th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation for gold trafficking. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The bid to smuggle gold through the Chennai International Airport has gone up by 46.35 per cent compared to the previous financial years as passengers have been trying every trick up their sleeves to smuggle the yellow metal, according to Customs officials.

According to information available with Express, this year, the Customs foiled bids to smuggle 270.597 kg of gold worth Rs 86.55 crore from the airport during 2018-19 financial year. A total of 461 cases were booked. That is an increase of 109 kg and experts blame it on being the election year. Last year, Customs officials at the Chennai airport foiled bid to smuggle 161.924 kg of gold worth Rs 47.41 crore while booking 315 cases.

 “This year the customs department booked 461 cases and the major seizure included 40 kg of gold worth Rs 12.53 crore on May 8, 2018  wherein two foreign nationals were arrested,” said sources. A Customs official told Express that the rise in gold smuggling was due to a complex mix of the difference in domestic and international prices of gold as well as the exchange rate variations.

“The London Metal Exchange price currently is about Rs 2,880 per gm whereas domestic purchase price is around `3,270 per gm. From this when the smuggler deducts his expenses, he gets about Rs 2 lakh per kg of smuggled gold from Dubai,” he said. This difference is attributed to the import duty on gold which is 10 per cent apart from the GST at the rate of 3 per cent.

Manoj Jain of R L Jewels said that the rise in smuggling was blamed on the rise in import duty and the GST which comes to 13 per cent besides other duties like education cess, and exchange rate. He says the government gets Rs 1 lakh crore from the gold and jewellery sector as taxes. Of this, Rs 36,000 crore approximately is collected through direct taxes. On an average, India imports 800 tonnes of gold, he says.
Traders say that seizures may have gone up but it is just a drop in the ocean. “More than 30 per cent of gold smuggled inside India goes undetected,” they said.

Gold is considered to be the best bet in hawala transaction, a trader claims. What lures the carrier is the returns. On an average, the gold is 15 per cent cheaper and the trafficker doesn’t mind spending up-and-down fare from Dubai. For 300 gm, he makes Rs 1.5 lakh.Interestingly, traders want the government to reduce import duties which would bring down smuggling. Jain says, “This is affecting our artisans and trade. We are seeking reduction in duties which will result in more import and will curb smuggling,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai International Airport gold trafficking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp