For TikTok video, duo drag machete on road in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two youth, who dragged a machete from a bike at Redhills on Satuday evening were arrested. They were apparently shooting a TikTok video. The youth were identified as Sarankumar (20) and Manikandan (19) of Theeyambakkam near Redhills. The bike, their mobile phones and two machetes, were seized.

“While riding a bike, one of them dragged a machete on the road to induce sparks for a new video clip for their Tik-Tok audience,” said a police officer. Passers-by alerted Redhills police inspector Rajendran. The duo were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

It may be recalled that on February 10, S Ranjith Kumar (19) from Pudur near Ashok Nagar was arrested for uploading videos in which he was walking out of Ashok Nagar police station with a background voice eulogising him. In January 2018, a video of a bike-borne youth dragging barricades on Kamarajar Salai emerged.