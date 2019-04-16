Home Cities Chennai

Foundation stone laid for floating solar power plant

Published: 16th April 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Greenam Energy Private Limited, an AM International group company with a focus on introducing new-age green and sustainable technology, conducted the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of its 24 MW floating solar power plant, said a statement issued by the company.

Ashwin Muthiah, founder chairman of AM International Group, Singapore, laid the foundation stone for the project, in an event held recently at the fertilizer manufacturer SPIC’s Tuticorin factory complex. The project is a one-of-its-kind floating renewable energy initiative to optimise energy production in industrial plants. The company aims to promote eco-friendly alternatives and seek self-sufficiency in the operations of its various group companies.

The statement further cited that once the project is complete, it will supply electricity to SPIC, and the excess will be sold to the state power utilities. It will lead to significant energy costs savings and reduce the dependence of the company on its external power suppliers. This 24 MW floating solar power plant will be located on the company’s large water reservoir, inside the company’s Tuticorin plant premises, said the statement. EDAC Engineering Limited, a SPIC group company, is undertaking the construction. The project is owned by Greenam Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of AM International Holdings, Singapore. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwin Muthiah said, “Greenam Energy will spearhead sustainable and green energy initiatives across the AM International group by bringing world-class technology and expertise. We continue in our efforts to employ new technologies and reduce carbon footprint. This project, one of the latest floating solar power plants in India, is a milestone in our attempts to promote the usage of renewable energy sources.”

