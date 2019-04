Mech Transport Institute gets new commander

By Express News Service

Group Captain Hardik Modi assumed the command of Mechanical Transport Training Institute, Air Force Station, Avadi, from Group Captain A Hurtis on Monday. Born on March 6, 1974 at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Modi after his schooling graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from MS University, Vadodara in July 1995.

He was commissioned in IAF under direct entry scheme in November 1995 as an Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical). Prior to assuming charge of Commanding Officer of Mechanical Transport Training Institute, the officer served at Headquarters, South Western Air Command

He was trained on MiG-27 fighter aircraft and has approximately 13 years of experience in the fleet including first to fourth line maintenance. His key appointments include Senior Engineering Officer of a Squadron and Technical Flight in MiG 27 fleet, Material Planning & Technology Officer as well as Chief of Engines in Base Repair Depot, Senior Technical Officer (Mechanical Transport) of a fighter base, Staff Officer at Air Headquarters and Staff duties at Headquarters Central Air Command.

Various capacities

His key appointments include Senior Engineering Officer of a Squadron and Technical Flight in MiG 27 fleet, Material Planning & Technology Officer as well as Chief of Engines in Base RepairDepot