Chennai, are you ready to ‘vottu podu machchee’?

The music video was conceptualised by fatherdaughter duo BR Balajee and Pavithra Balajee. “It was a random thought.

The project was completed in a week. The English version of the song is also available for people who don’t understand Tamil

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: As the state gears up to participate in democracy’s biggest gameshow, this three-minute song on You- Tube titled Vottu podu machchee is a quick reminder for everyone about the right to cast their vote. The music video was conceptualised by fatherdaughter duo BR Balajee and Pavithra Balajee. “It was a random thought. I penned down the lyrics in simple, colloquial terms that will be easy to understand and comprehend for people from all strata of society.

We decided to go with a folk music background. The video also includes clippings of forgotten art forms of our state like puliyattam (tiger dance), bomalattam (puppetry), jallikattu and thappatam (instrument dance). People from all age groups will find it relevant. We’ve released the song during a crucial time,” says Balajee, a financial consultant. The song was released on April 14.

Balajee was specific about featuring common people in the video. It has clippings of fruit sellers, college students, conservancy workers, and daily wage workers, emphasising the right to vote by showing their index finger while flashing a smile.

‘Which party do you want us to vote for?’ This was the first question they asked me when I approached them to pose for the video. I had to convince them showing some of our sample videos saying that we did not belong to any party and it wasn’t a propaganda either. But, I was surprised to see the tremendous response. Everybody is excited and are eagerly waiting for elections to cast their vote. People want change for the betterment,” he shares.

The song has been composed by Pavithra. Singers Venkat Ramanan and Ganesh Kumar CJ have also rendered their voice for the video. Karthik Acharya is the music producer and the video has been edited by Suresh Balakrishnan. “We’re all budding musicians. Thinking of something ambitious would require a bigger support system. Within a short span, all my fellow singers and friends chipped in. With easy lyrics and conversational music, we’ve put together something that would appeal to all,” says Pavithra. Vottu Podu Machchee can be watched on YouTube.

